Mohit Kumar and Kanika Kapur in Indian Idol 11 finale

22 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is a daily soap that revolves around the love story between two army officers. The first season of the serial was a huge hit and starred actors Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul in key roles. The new season of the serial has a fresh storyline and a new cast and has received a positive response from the audience.

Mohit Kumar essays the role of Shravan in the latest edition of the show. Kanika Kapur plays the female lead called Suman Tiwari. 

The duo will be seen gracing the finale of the reality show Indian Idol 11. They will seek inspiration from Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan on the stage of Indian Idol 11.

