Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur talk about Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

MUMBAI: The first season of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste was loved by the audience. The second season will be launched soon.Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur will play the roles of Shravan and Suman, and the series premieres on 10th February.



Mohit and Kanikka spoke to a media portal about their experience of shooting in Bhopal, their preparations for the character, and much more. Read on!



What kind of preparation/s has gone behind your respective characters?



Kanikka: Both of us had to be physically fit. We needed to know how to march, salute. If you have seen the promo, we are doing things like one hand push-ups, crawling and jumping which is not easy, you have to be really fit for that.



Mohit: For my character, everything comes easy because I am shown from a civilian family while she is from an army background. My dad is a businessman and mom, a housewife, so I am a pampered child. But yes, I have lost a little weight for the show.



What newness are you guys bringing in to the table?



Kanikka: Everything is new. This is our first TV show. Our characters are little similar from the first season but it's a different story altogether.



Mohit: We are giving our 100 percent so that people would forget about comparing. It is very different from the first show. We have an army backdrop and school life too.How was the response for the promos?



Kanikka: The response for the promo was amazing, it was more than what we expected. About the comparison, I mean, you can’t really stop the world from comparing and they have a right to compare since it’s season 2. All we know is that we are putting in our best.



Mohit: Actually I felt nice when people were commenting on my Instagram posts that we want Namik back, we want Nikita back. I was happy because then in the morning I used to think like I want to do well now. It motivates us. If people are comparing, then you start giving your best as you cannot under-perform.



