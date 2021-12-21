Mohit Kumar to play the lead in upcoming show 'Sab Satrangi'

MUMBAI: Television actor Mohit Kumar is all set to play the lead in the upcoming show 'Sab Satrangi'.

Sharing his experience of portraying Manu, a young man from Lucknow in the serial, he says: "The character of Manu is innocent yet courageous, someone who always looks at the positive side in every situation, something not so common to find in today's time. His personality has the quality to move people and that's what is going to attract the audience towards him."

The 26-year-old actor made his debut in the entertainment industry with the show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2'.

He further shares about his on-screen character, saying: "You wouldn't find someone like him in today's times and hence it's going to be both challenging and exciting to explore this journey as we go along the way.

"'Sab Satrangi' is a slice-of-life show with a fresh appeal and an amazing cast, we're sure the viewers will love it,."

'Sab Satrangi' will be airing soon on Sony SAB.

SOURCE : IANS