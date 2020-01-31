News

Mohit Malhotra and Hina Khan’s onscreen chemistry in Hacked is creating waves

31 Jan 2020 03:47 PM

MUMBAI: The second song Mehfooz from the film Hacked is out and the netizens are in love with Mohit Malhotra and Hina Khan’s onscreen chemistry. The duo already had a song released a couple of days back titled Ab Na Phir Se. That also got a lot of attention.

Speaking about their on and offscreen bonding Mohit says,“It was such a delight to work with her. She is so much fun to be around and I enjoyed each and every moment of my shoot with her. This is the first time we are sharing screen space but the camaraderie we shared off-screen was so wonderful that it has reflected on screen now. 

Hina and I had known each other through a few events we had done together in the past. But we got to know each other much better during this film's shoot.  We spent a lot of time together. We had so much fun on the sets and bonded well over food and travel. This led to the brewing of a great friendship.” 

How was it shooting for the song Mehfooz? “It is such a soulful song. I have been listening to this beautiful song on repeat. And not just me, I have been getting messages from all over the world and people are raving about the song. They seem to be in love with this rendition. I am grateful for the love that’s been pouring in for this song and I feel blessed to be the face of this song.” Hacked is releasing on 7th Feb.  

 

 

