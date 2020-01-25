Mohit Malhotra features in the just-released song Ab Na Phir Se from Vikram Bhatt's Hacked

MUMBAI: The new song Ab Na Phir Se from Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked was released today. Featuring Mohit Malhotra, Hina Khan, and Rohan Shah, this song is all set to climb up the popularity charts.

Speaking about the song Mohit says,” I am happy the song is getting a lot of good reviews. It’s a soft romantic number. In my childhood, I have learned music. I can play the piano. I love to sing as well. So getting featured in the song was a nice experience. In the film, I am interested in Hina Khan and we are also childhood friends. I will eventually help her come out from the trouble she is trapped in. Songs are an integral part of our Hindi films. My favorite genre is romantic songs. The right lyrics and good melody can really do wonders. From the current lot I love Jubin Nautial’s singing style, and Yaseer Desai who has sung Ab Na Phir Se is also magical.”

Hacked is releasing on 7th February.