Mohit Malhotra: I am glad people have liked me in Hacked

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malhotra is on cloud nine as his film Hacked has been loved by his fans. The actor says that he has got a great response to his character. “I am being appreciated and people are liking my performance. It is a good feeling. The feedback is encouraging and I am glad people have liked me in the film. The concept of the film is unique. Nothing of this sort has been done before and since it’s a very contemporary concept, I was sure everyone will love it,” he says.

The film has been directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who Mohit has worked with before as well. “It was absolutely a fantastic experience working with him. There was so much to learn from him on the sets. He is an institution in itself. I worked with him in Maaya too. It was a web series, directed by Krishna Bhatt, and it was super fun shooting with her as well,” he says.

Mohit has always been a fan of Vikram’s work. “I was a big fan of Ghulam and I remember watching it multiple times. It was such a cult that I think the whole nation watched it and it’s always been my all-time favourite,” he says.



Asked him who he would like to work with next, and he says, “I would love to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali if I get the chance.”