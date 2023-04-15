Mohit Malhotra joins 'Bhagya Lakshmi' cast as a kind-hearted businessman

Former 'Splitsvilla 2' contestant Mohit Malhotra, who was also seen in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Sasural Genda Phool', has joined the cast of television show 'Bhagya Lakshmi'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 16:34
Mohit Malhotra

MUMBAI: Former 'Splitsvilla 2' contestant Mohit Malhotra, who was also seen in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Sasural Genda Phool', has joined the cast of television show 'Bhagya Lakshmi'.

In the show, Mohit plays Vikrant, a businessman who treats everyone with respect. He is very similar to Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and is seen as a prospective husband for her.

"I am really happy to be back on television after a long time, that too with a show like 'Bhagya Lakshmi'. My character Vikrant is an ideal man for Lakshmi, who promises to keep her happy and will be seen impressing every family member with his affable demeanour. I have recently started shooting with the cast of the show, but it feels like I have known them forever," Mohit said.

The actor also shared how he has been welcomed by the cast of the show, saying: "Everyone on the sets is very warm and welcoming, despite me being a recent addition to the show. My character is going to bring in a lot of dramatic turns of events in the show, and will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats."

"The show has been doing great since day one, and I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to my character. I just hope they love Vikrant as much as they love the show," the actore concluded.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

Mohit Malhotra Bhagya Lakshmi Splitsvilla 2 Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Sasural Genda Phool Zee TV Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 16:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Preeta worries for Shaurya, Rajveer dislikes it
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Sad! LK feels guilty for fixing Prachi's alliance with Josh
MUMBAI:   Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the...
Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani opens up about leaving Kundali Bhagya, Future plans and more, says “I'm yet to sink into the feeling that I'm no more a part of Kundali Bhagya”!
MUMBAI :Sanjay Gagnani is a popular telly actor. He has been a part of many shows like Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat forces Sai to stay back in Chavan Niwas, latter takes a rash decision
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai calls DGP for help, Virat fails to locate Sai
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
“Cricket, as a sport is very similar to the game life plays with you,” says Karuna Pandey from Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI:Pushpa Impossible, one of Sony SAB’s most celebrated show, follows the inspiring story of a single mother Pushpa...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Will Sunny Leone establish herself as a powerful actress with Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy?
Audience Perspective! Will Sunny Leone establish herself as a powerful actress with Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanjay Gagnani opens up about leaving Kundali Bhagya
Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani opens up about leaving Kundali Bhagya, Future plans and more, says “I'm yet to sink into the feeling that I'm no more a part of Kundali Bhagya”!
Junooniyat
Shocking! Junooniyat’s Ankit Gupta gets injured on sets of the show
Raghav Juyal
Kya Baat Hai! Raghav Juyal reveals why he decided to continue shooting for Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan despite having dengue
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever
Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on whether he is going to be the new jailer in Lock Upp Season 2 and if he'll ever step into acting
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash lights up the silver screen with her effervescence in 'School College Ani Life'
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows a glimpse of her new house
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows glimpses of her new house