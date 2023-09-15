Mohit Malik Aka Kunal and Sayli Salunkhe Aka Vandana, From The Star Plus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Give A Sneak Peek About Their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations This Year!

MUMBAI: Our favourite Bappa is here, and hearts are filled with happiness and euphoria. Mumbai is beaming with devotion, and the city is lightened to welcome the Elephant God. It’s that time of the year when the Ganpati Bappa Morya is heard across the country. People dance their hearts to the tunes of dhol and drums and welcome Lord Ganesha.

Sayli Salunkhe, aka Vandana, from the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, shares, "Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival; we wait with impatient eyes. Being a Maharashtrian, the festival is even closer to my heart and is celebrated with zeal and vigour. I will celebrate the festival with my family by visiting pandals and seeking blessings from Bappa."

Mohit Malik, aka Kunal, from the Star Plus show Baatien Kuch Ankahee Si shares, "I look forward to the Pandal darshan and modaks every year with my family. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my most revered festivals. I've always anticipated it. May you embrace all of the blessings of life on this auspicious occasion. I hope all of our dreams come true. May Lord Ganesha continue to brighten our lives and constantly bestow us with success and happiness."

Let's celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi's with zeal and vigour!