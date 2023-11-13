Mohit Malik on being part of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: The audience's feedback has been fantastic

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television and Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the leading roles in the show

On asking Mohit about his take on the current drama and his response of the audience's reception to the show, he says, "I think Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the best shows on television. The track has finally reached a point where the love story kick-starts and I am excited about that. There have been issues with the two character’s personal lives where they have got divorced and now a new chapter is all set to begin. I think all the scenes are shot beautifully and the story is narrated extremely well"

Speaking of the audience's response, Mohit added, "The audience's feedback has been fantastic, and I usually hear about it once I'm off the set. I had a similar experience with 'Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala.' The show airs at 9:00 PM, and with the World Cup going on, it's a challenging time slot. Despite that, 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee' has been received very well. When I first heard the script, I fell in love with the show. I'm proud to be a part of 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.' Rajan Shahi is an exceptional producer, and his passion for the show is palpable. He provides valuable input, and I believe this show has all the elements to become a top-rated program."