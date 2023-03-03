Mohit Malik pens a heartfelt note for wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik; calls her a 'True Artist'

MUMBAI Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the TV world. This time we bring to you an emotional display of love from Mohit for his beloved wife Aditi.

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik are one of the most loved Telly town couples and have been together for a long time now. They are always eager to offer support to their partner and are proud parents to their little bundle of joy- Ekbir.

Mohit was last seen on TV on the daredevil reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 prior to which, he was playing the lead in StarPlus’s Kullfi Kumar Bajewala playing a singer and a doting father to his two daughters.

Aditi is an actress too and has been part of many tv shows. Her most popular character being Meeta in Shararat and is now also a restaurateur and proud mom. She owns a chain of successful restaurants.

Seeing his wife climb the ladder of success, Mohit came in support of her and penned down a heartfelt note.

Mohit is a devoted husband and maintains a quality that should be cherished; motivating and supporting his wife.

He captions the adorable as, “This gig is just a small expression of what I felt that day or I say I feel now as I see you rise n shine baby ! This is something I’ve always dreamt of you because I know that good things comes to good people . You inspire me n may you continue to do so my love , your work is pure and it comes straight from the soul and that’s why all your spaces have been everyone’s favourite cause essentially we all craves for the purity n love and any artist will resonate with these lines !!! You are a true artist adu @additemalik this is your callling , go n conquer

(Btw this gig costed me 12 k rupees as she broke her phone just by the end of it)

Their romantic dance is sending the netizens swooning and demanding a love like theirs.

As per reports Aditi is all set to open another restaurant in Mumbai and this could be in response to Aditi's success and we couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our faces at the heartwarming post.

