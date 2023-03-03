Mohit Malik pens a heartfelt note for wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik; calls her a 'True Artist'

As per reports Aditi has opened a new restaurant in Mumbai and this could be in response to Aditi’s success and we couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our faces at the heartwarming post.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 19:05
Aditi Shirwaikar Malik

MUMBAI  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the TV world. This time we bring to you an emotional display of love from Mohit for his beloved wife Aditi.

Also read:  Namik Paul is totally unrecognisable in a Sardar look for Zee TV’s Lag Ja Gale

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik are one of the most loved Telly town couples and have been together for a long time now. They are always eager to offer support to their partner and are proud parents to their little bundle of joy- Ekbir.

Mohit was last seen on TV on the daredevil reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 prior to which, he was playing the lead in StarPlus’s Kullfi Kumar Bajewala playing a singer and a doting father to his two daughters.

Aditi is an actress too and has been part of many tv shows. Her most popular character being Meeta in Shararat and is now also a restaurateur and proud mom. She owns a chain of successful restaurants.

Seeing his wife climb the ladder of success, Mohit came in support of her and penned down a heartfelt note.

Check out:

Mohit is a devoted husband and maintains a quality that should be cherished; motivating and supporting his wife.

He captions the adorable as, “This gig is just a small expression of what I felt that day or I say I feel now as I see you rise n shine baby ! This is something I’ve always dreamt of you because I know that good things comes to good people . You inspire me n may you continue to do so my love , your work is pure and it comes straight from the soul and that’s why all your spaces have been everyone’s favourite cause essentially we all craves for the purity n love and any artist will resonate with these lines !!! You are a true artist adu @additemalik this is your callling , go n conquer
(Btw this gig costed me 12 k rupees as she broke her phone just by the end of it)

Their romantic dance is sending the netizens swooning and demanding a love like theirs.

As per reports Aditi is all set to open another restaurant in Mumbai and this could be in response to Aditi's success and we couldn’t stop the smile that plastered on our faces at the heartwarming post.

Also read: Exclusive! Lata Shukla, Bhavya Shinde and Varsha Dhagat roped in for Sony TV’s Chhalaang Sapno Ki

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Mohit Malik TV news Aditi Malik TellyChakkar Shararat Kullfi Kumar Bajewala StarPlus Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi Sikander Singh Gill Kulfi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 19:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Nayantara questions Samrat’s feelings for Mansi
MUMBAI:Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
MUMBAI:It’s a very proud moment for the country as three Indian films have been nominated at the Oscars 2023 in...
Mohit Malik pens a heartfelt note for wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik; calls her a 'True Artist'
MUMBAI  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the TV world. This time we bring to you an emotional display...
Did Tejasswi Prakash respond to rumours of a TejRan tiff in her own subtle way? Details inside
MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the television industry. The duo met in...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan accidentally falls into Faltu’s arms where he thinks it is chef Rocky he fell on
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
It is a great feeling to be in front of the camera: Ranndeep R Rai
Television
“I've enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she's also a great friend of mine”, reveals Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 13
Netizens applaud Uorfi Javed for being invited to Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoshla’s star-studded event; call it a big achievement!
Netizens applaud Uorfi Javed for being invited to Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoshla’s star-studded event; call it a big achievement!
Uorfi Javed
Here’s all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family
Uorfi Javed reveals Babil Khan broke her stunning head gear at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s party, says “I think he's jealous”
Uorfi Javed reveals Babil Khan broke her stunning head gear at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s party, says “I think he's jealous”
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya