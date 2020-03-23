Mohit Malik's new achievement...

News

23 Mar 2020 06:15 PM

MUMBAI; Mohit Malik was  last seen on Star Plus Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and his fan following with the character of Sikander doubled in no time. 

The show went off air some months ago. Mohit is one a break and is waiting for the right offer to come his way. His fans love him unconditionally, and recently, we happened to spot a picture where a fan shared that if there is one person who makes her life beautiful,  it is Mohit.

Now that’s an achievement for every actor as when you become one, your only aim is to make a place in the audience’s heart!

Well there is no doubt that Mohit and his fans are missing him on screen and would like to see him back soon.

 

