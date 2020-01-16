Mohit Malik's Show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala All Set To Go Off Air

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malik who has recently become synonymous to Sikander is all set to bid adieu to his show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala on the 7th of February. Yes, you heard it right, the Star Plus show is all set to go off air. One of the few shows on television that wasn't following a saas bahu format nor on supernatural naagins, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala at one point had been reigning in TRPs. While earlier there were rumors of a leap when Mohit also put in his papers to leave the show due to the leap, later on the leap was cancelled. Now latest buzz is that the show is wrapping up its journey.

Speaking about the same Mohit Malik shares, "I am still to come to terms that this journey is about to end. For me, Kulfi is one show that truly helped me explore myself as an actor and one that really helped me grow. Its extremely close to my heart and I definitely will miss the show. But yes all good things must come to an end and its time to bid adieu with a heavy heart...."



