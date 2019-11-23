News

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani start their weekend on a relaxing note!

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are arguable the cutest couple in the industry. They were seen as Samrat and Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum. Many fans were thrilled when their on-screen chemistry turned real and they tied the knot in the year 2016.

The adorable duo frequently puts up posts on social media to update their fans on what they are up to. Have a look at the power couple’s Instagram posts for proof! Right from Sanaya’s birthday celebrations to their exotic vacays, their pictures and videos are drool worthy!

Recently, Mohit has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which the two of them are enjoying a spa session together just as the weekend begins. They look super cute and happy in the boomerang video.

