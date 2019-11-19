News

Mohit Sehgal opens his own food chain; check Sanaya Irani’s post

19 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Mohit Sehgal is a popular television actor. He is best known for his role of Samrat Shergil in Miley Jab Hum Tum. He has also been part of shows like Pavitra Rishta, Qubool Hai, and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

The actor, who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sanaya Irani in 2016, has added another feather to his cap. He has now turned an entrepreneur. 

Sanaya took to Instagram and shared a picture of his venture. Mohit has opened a food chain called Hale and Hearty in Delhi. Sanaya wrote a long post on Instagram revealing his dream and passion to open his own restaurant. 

