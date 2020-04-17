News

Mohit Sehgal REVEALS the moment when he fell in LOVE with wife, Sanaya Irani

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Apr 2020 02:21 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are one of the most popular and loved couples of the small screen. With their adorable chemistry, they set major couple goals for their fans.

The duo acted in the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum, and fell in love on the sets of the show. They became man and wife in 2016. These two are indeed one of television's most happily married couples.

In the midst of the lockdown phase, Mohit Sehgal decided to surprise his fans by answering their question on Instagram.

One of the fans asked Mohit, when he got to know that he is in love with Sanaya, to which he gave a beautiful reply. Take a look!

Later, one of the fans asked if he and Sayana have fights and this time again Mohit gave a fun reply!

Lastly, a fan asked how he deals with negative people and comments. He replied!

Tags Mohit Sehgal Sanaya Irani Miley Jab Hum Tum Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here