Mohit Sehgal REVEALS the moment when he fell in LOVE with wife, Sanaya Irani

MUMBAI: Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are one of the most popular and loved couples of the small screen. With their adorable chemistry, they set major couple goals for their fans.

The duo acted in the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum, and fell in love on the sets of the show. They became man and wife in 2016. These two are indeed one of television's most happily married couples.

In the midst of the lockdown phase, Mohit Sehgal decided to surprise his fans by answering their question on Instagram.

One of the fans asked Mohit, when he got to know that he is in love with Sanaya, to which he gave a beautiful reply. Take a look!

Later, one of the fans asked if he and Sayana have fights and this time again Mohit gave a fun reply!

Lastly, a fan asked how he deals with negative people and comments. He replied!