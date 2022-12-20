Mohit Sharma and Aditi Sharma’s marriage on the rocks?

MUMBAI: Popular Television star Mohit Raina tied the knot with Aditi Sharma in January 2022. The couple shared lots of lovely moments from their lavish wedding and fans were in awe of it. Now, nearly a year later, there seems to be trouble in paradise. Reportedly the couple’s marriage is on the rocks.

Actor Mohit Raina who has been part of Tv shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Mahabharat, among others, has deleted his wedding photos from his social media page and has also removed pictures of him and his better half that were posted during Holi this year.

Fans are now speculating if all is well in the married life of Aditi and Mohit. Only one picture of the couple posted in June is still not deleted.

One fan recently commented saying, “Why you guys don't post pictures together, I have seen they are also not following each other on Instagram, and have deleted their previous wedding pictures too.”

Mohit and Aditi met each other through common friends and fell in love. Being a private person, Mohit never disclosed about his relationship and their decision to marry was also a surprise for his fans.

