Mohnish Bahl reveals why he quit Sanjivani

MUMBAI: Mohnish Bahl is a well-known name in the world of entertainment. He is known for his performance in films as well as television shows. The actor, who was seen in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, is currently making headlines for his exit from the television show, Sanjivani.

The actor, who plays Dr Shashank Gupta in Sanjivani, recently ended his journey on the show. Speaking about the reason behind ending his journey, he told BT, “I decided to opt out and it was an amicable decision. I felt that I was not able to justify my role as Dr Shashank Gupta in the current season, as compared to the previous ones. I did not want to let down my viewers, so it was best to move on.” Mohnish was a part of the first season of Sanjivani (2002-2005), and he also featured in the spin off, Dill Mill Gayye (2007-2010).

He further told the daily, “When this show started in August 2019, my track was going well, but things changed later. I discussed it with the makers and we tried exploring new angles, but they didn’t materialise. An actor can creatively enhance his character if there is clarity in the track or he is given the script much in advance, which unfortunately was not the case.”

Credits: BT