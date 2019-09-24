News

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi enjoy ‘FAMILY TIME’!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Sep 2019 01:26 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of television today. Mohsin made his television debut with Star Plus’ Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, while Shivangi has played the roles of Poonam in Begusarai and Ayat in Beintehaa.

The adorable actors play the lead roles opposite one another in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. They work very hard to give their best in the show. We all need time off work, whether it is to spend time with our family and friends or just unwind by watching a film or going for a swim. Mohsin and Shivangi were recently spotted spending time with their respective families.

While Mohsin enjoyed quality time with his brother, sister, and some close friends, Shivangi relaxed by watching a film at a theatre.

Tags > Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus

