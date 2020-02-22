News

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi welcome Manoj Joshi on sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; check photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 03:31 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows. The long-running show has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens with its gripping narrative. It presently stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

 Mohsin is quite active on social media. He regularly shares posts to update fans. He took to his social media handle to share a picture with actor Manoj Joshi as the cast of YRKKH welcomes him on sets. On Instagram, Mohsin shared a picture with actor Manoj Joshi and captioned it, “WELCOMING,” and tagged the actor and co-actor Shivangi Joshi in it. In the photo, Mohsin is seen taking a selfie with Manoj Joshi and Shivangi. As the co-actors smile and pose for pictures on the sets of YRKKH, it looks like Joshi received a very warm welcome from his co-actors of the show. Manoj Joshi is playing the role of a lawyer in it.

 Check out Mohsin’s post here:

Tags Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Manoj Joshi Instagram TellyChakkar

