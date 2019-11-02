Mohsin Khan celebrates birthday on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan who shot to fame from Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is over the moon today. The actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of the show today.



Though Mohsin's birthday was on 26th October but celebrations took place today on the sets.



The celebration got extra special as today is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday as well and Mohsin got to celebrate it on this occasion.



Mohsin quoted, Mohsin khan says it is amazing to have my birthday celebration along with my brother whose birthday is today."



He further added, "Producer Rajan Shahi is always thoughtful. It is SRK bday too that makes it all the more special. My birthday was a few days ago but I was out of town."



Take a look at the picture:

The celebrations were grand as always and everyone seemed delighted. Not just that, everyone did the famous SRK pose to ring the superstar's birthday.Four beautiful cakes were cut out of which one of them was a photo cake specially made for the birthday boy Mohsin.Apart from that, today was Arif khan's birthday as well who is from Rajan Shahi's team but he wasn't present, however, his cut out was there.So, three grand birthday celebrations happened on the sets of the show today.