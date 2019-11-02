Mohsin Khan celebrates birthday on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan who shot to fame from Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is over the moon today. The actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of the show today.
Though Mohsin's birthday was on 26th October but celebrations took place today on the sets.
The celebration got extra special as today is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday as well and Mohsin got to celebrate it on this occasion.
Mohsin quoted, Mohsin khan says it is amazing to have my birthday celebration along with my brother whose birthday is today."
He further added, "Producer Rajan Shahi is always thoughtful. It is SRK bday too that makes it all the more special. My birthday was a few days ago but I was out of town."
Take a look at the picture:
Add new comment