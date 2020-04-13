Mohsin Khan celebrates his mom's birthday amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Moshin Khan shares a great bond with his family and is often seen spending quality time with them. Today (April 13, 2020), Mohsin is ensuring to make his mommy dearest feel extra loved. Why do you ask? Well, it is his mother's birthday today. Yes, the actor's mom (Mehzabin) is celebrating her 'Happy wala birthday' today and Moshin planned a sweet surprise for her at home.

As the country is on a lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Mohsin decided to make this day special for his mommy with a small and private celebration at home. A chocolaty homemade sweet dish was prepared in place of a cake to start the day on a 'sweet note.' He clicked selfies with his family to cherish this unique and quaint celebration amidst the social distancing phase. Showering love on his mother, the actor revealed that he is a complete mumma's boy and she means the world to him.

He said, 'Mehzabin means as beautiful as the moon. Ammi has truly brightened our lives. Our big family is together only because of her. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor praised his mother for guiding and supporting him throughout his life. Crediting her for all his achievements, the handsome hunk added, 'She has taught us to be patient. She made sure we always spoke politely and were diligent towards our work. We all keep a positive and optimistic attitude towards life.'

