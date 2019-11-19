Mohsin Khan ECSTATIC as 'KAIRA' completes 3 and a half years!

MUMBAI: Who among the ardent television viewing audience isn't a fan of Star Plus show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, isn’t it?





Ever since it introduced Akshara and Naitik to the audience, the show was a hit and was not only liked for the way it represents core Indian values and traditions but also how it carries a social message in each of the storylines that it presents on television.



The show took a generous leap by introducing us to Kartik and Naira, and soon, they were an audience favourite. The show recently achieved a feat of completing 3000 episodes and now, with this, it is time for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's lead pair Kartik and Naira to celebrate their three and a half years of love!



Yes, Kaira completes three and a half years today and an ecstatic Mohsin Khan who plays the male lead took to social media to share his moment with his fans.



Take a look :





Congratulations to Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi who have made Kaira an audience favourite!