Mohsin Khan gives us a glimpse of what Shivin is up to offsets

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles of Naira and Kartik respectively, and their on-screen chemistry is immensely popular among viewers.

In fact, their chemistry is one of the prime reasons for the show’s soaring popularity.

Initially the character played by Shivangi was Naira and then the character was killed and now she Sirat on the show.

Mohsin is quite active on social media and he keeps sharing the BTS videos and photos from the sets of the show.

Recently he shared a video where one can see how Kartik and Shivangi is seen playing table tennis with their on-screen child Kairav.

In the video, they are seen having fun while playing the game and how Kairav scores a point against them.

Now one of the reasons why the show is so successful and popular is because of the camaraderie and friendship that the two share.

It's good to see the actors having fun offsets and releasing the stress out of the tough working schedules that they have.

Well, Mohsin and Shivangi’s chemistry on screen is so good because they have a great rapport of friendship off-screen, the two are considered as an iconic pair on television and has won many awards as Best Jodi.

