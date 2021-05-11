Mohsin Khan has a NICKNAME for his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Kundrra!

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most entertaining actors in the entertainment industry.

Starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik, he has struck an amazing chemistry with Shivangi Joshi who essayed the role of Naira and now plays Sirat. The show has recently seen the entry of a newer cast joining the permanent characters and one of them is Karan Kundrra. He has been introduced as Ranveer in the show, as Sirat’s lover.

Mohsin and Karan were recently seen bonding with each other and apparently post shoots they also mingled over volleyball matches. Well, Mohsin looks like Mohsin as a nickname for Karan as he calls him ‘The Dude’.

The actor took to social media to share a post with Karan.

Take a look:

Looks like Mohsin and Karan have become quite good friends with each other!

Way to go Mohsin and Karan…

So far, Sirat and Kartik's story ends and a new story of Sirat and Ranveer begins while it isn't so easy.

It is not going to be easy as Kairav is upset with Sirat for breaking their promise and going with Ranveer. This isn't the end of trouble while Ranveer's family will again be against Sirat and will try to create trouble. Sirat and Ranveer have to face a tough time while this is going to be well handled by Kartik who will try to solve the issue.

Sirat and Ranveer's love will turn Kartik's responsibility and how will manage it is to wait and watch for. (Also Read: Anupama: Kavya and Nandini's wait gets over! )