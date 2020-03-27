Mohsin Khan has a SPECIAL MESSAGE for his Nisha Aur Uske Cousin's co-star Aneri Vajani!

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors of television today.

While he is renowned as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and people love his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira in the show, it looks like there is one actress who he will

always be special to him! We are talking about none other than Aneri Vajani. The two shared screen space in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and the actor is very close to Aneri.

He took to social media to not only wish her on her birthday but also mentioned that it has been a long time that he has met her.

Take a look at his post below:

As of now, Mohsin's chemistry with his co-star Shivani Joshi is adored by the audience and the duo is considered one of the most loved couples on television. Mohsin and Shivangi have won many best jodi awards also.