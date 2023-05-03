Mohsin Khan: 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai' has the 90's classic vibe

MUMBAI :Popular TV actor Mohsin Khan said that he enjoyed shooting for his latest music video 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai' in and around the beautiful location of Munnar in Kerala, and observing the life of locals. The song reminds him of the era of the 90s and it recreates that magic.

He said: "This is indeed a very lovely song it has the 90's classic vibe that has been set on the backdrop of gorgeous scenery. Given that it was Munnar, the weather was wonderful. The voice of Javed Ali is effortlessly smooth. The time we spent on the set was quite memorable. "

Mohsin is a well-known name in the TV industry and he has been part of several music videos also like 'Baarish', 'Jaa Rahe Ho', 'Ishq Ishq Karke', 'Saawan Ki Boondein', 'Tu Mujhse Juda', and many more.

He recounted shooting for the romantic track with the actress Nidhi Shah and said that it was all fun because of the pleasant weather and observing the life of local people.

"We spent time in Kerala with their locals, especially the tea plucker women. Their strict discipline was quite enlightening from a cultural perspective. With their blessings, we hope the audience loves our song as much as we loved making it," concluded the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor.

The song is sung by Javed Ali, the music is composed by Nilesh Ahuja, the lyrics are penned by Kumaar, and the song is out on Saregama Originals.



SOURCE -IANS