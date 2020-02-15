Mohsin Khan is missing THIS special person in his life; shares a lovely video

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and top-rated actors of the small screen. The ace star shot to fame with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show proved to be a major hit and it opened success doors for Mohsin.

The actor has constantly tried to impress everyone with his perfection in his acting skills. The young actor effortlessly plays the role of Kartik Goenka where he is not just a husband and son but also a doting father.

Mohsin is a complete family man and we have seen how he loves to spend time with them. He has also shared several pictures where he is enjoying some precious moments with them.

Yesterday being Valentine's day, everyone was trying to make their loved one feel special by showering them with lots of love. Well, Valentine's day is not just about being together with your partner, it's about loving anyone who holds a special place in your heart.

And in Mohsin's case, it seems it is his Naani. The actor posted a small video of his Naani who was looking extremely beautiful. This video is quite old as his Naani is looking quite young. Mohsin captioned the picture by writing Miss You with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, grandparents always hold a special place in our heart and it seems Mohsin too is very fond of his sweet grandma.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments.