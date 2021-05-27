Mohsin Khan OPENS UP on his love life and career choices

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most viewed shows on television today.

The show features Mohsin Khan in the lead role opposite Shivangi Joshi playing the roles of Kartik and Sirat. Mohsin’s performance speaks wonders of his passion for acting. Well, did you know that Mohsin has studied engineering before entering the acting industry?

Like many of his friends, Mohsin wanted to study, become a businessman and settle down abroad, however, he decided to follow his dreams and become an actor. He once also mentioned that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very big break from him and that be it any film or project, he will always prioritize the show.

Speaking of his love life, Mohsin shared that it is too earlier to talk about it and for now, he is enjoying his mama hood (uncle hood).

Mohsin Khan has been associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 5 years now and continues to win hearts with his presence. The actor has garnered a huge fan base over time, especially after he started doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has gained nationwide popularity for his character Kartik which has now become a household name.

Fans are always curious to know each and everything about their favourite TV stars. Recently, we also reported that Mohsin Khan's first job was as an assistant director and not as an actor. Yes, you heard it right!

He started his career as the second assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal.

Mohsin Khan made his television debut with Star Plus's Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: Sad! Radheer starts hating Amrit, is a free bird)