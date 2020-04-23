Mohsin Khan OPENS UP on his struggle and career

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular television actors. His acting chops and charming personality has mesmerized the audience. He is presently a part of the popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. He has a huge fan following.

The actor says that he had never imagined that he would become such a successful actor. "There's a struggle in every field. The entertainment industry is no different. I think that's the way our Lord tests us to show us the value of what we have. Even in entertainment, it's not just the actors who struggle, there are writers, directors, cameraman, journalists. Everyone goes through that phase. We all need to put in our best every day. I am an electronic engineer. If I'd have gone ahead with that I'm sure in that field also I have gone through the struggle. Mashallah, I'm grateful to my lord for everything he has bestowed on me including the struggles. 'Work is Love made visible' - Khalil Gibran. Working with passion, with love, with discipline! I never thought that I could be in this field of entertainment. But I knew one thing, if I do it, I'll do it with all my heart. It has taken me 10 years of struggle but with that, I had to complete my education although learning is forever," he says.

The actor is very satisfied with the way his career has shaped up. "I have been working with Star for five years now, starting from Nisha aur uske cousins to Dreamgirl to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. Big hug to everyone who has been watching these shows. When people come up and tell you about a particular scene they liked or of the character itself being liked by their family members. I feel great knowing that there are people from all age groups who are relating to this shows," he says.

Credits: India Forums