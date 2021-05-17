Mohsin Khan reveals how he bonds over THIS one thing with his YRKKH co-star and onscreen father Sachin Tyagi

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is currently portraying the role of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has won several accolades for his performance over the years.

Mohsin Khan has been associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 5 years now and continues to win hearts with his presence on the show.

We all know how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a major twist in the story post-Naira's death.

The makers introduced Naira's lookalike Sirat who then makes a smashing entry in Kartik's life making things more complicated but interesting at the same time.

Mohsin Khan has garnered a huge fan base over time, especially after he started doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Well, YRKKH definitely proved to be a turning point in Mohsin Khan's career.

The viewers have seen how Mohsin Khan bonds big time with so many of his co-stars on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Be it, Shivangi Joshi who plays Sirat's role or anyone else, Mohsin Khan shares a close bond with many of them.

And now, the actor has dedicated his recent Instagram post to his onscreen father Manish Goenka, which Sachin Tyagi is playing.

Mohsin and Sachin are working together for 5 years now in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and their bond has only become stronger with time.

The actor reveals one thing that they both like and bond over it: their obsession over Mr Amitabh Bachchan or Sholay Godfather or the entire world of filmmaking.

Take a look:

Like father, like son!

