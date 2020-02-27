Mohsin Khan REVEALS the three IMPORTANT PHASES of his life!

MUMBAI: One of the most loved television actors, Mohsin Khan charms the audience and his fans with his remarkable performance as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor, who made his television debut with Star Plus' show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is one handsome lad who enchants his fans. He later played the role of Samar Sareen in Life OK's Dream Girl. The actor is very much active on social media and keeps on sharing his pictures. In Yeh Rishta, we can’t have enough of his and Shivangi Joshi’s chemistry. The audience is smitten by their romance and the way they protect their family in unison. While we love Mohsin for his on-screen looks and personality as a perfect family man, he is no different in his real life too.

Mohsin is very close to his parents and is also very close to his sister. While we have seen a lot of pictures of him with her on social media, the actor yet again shared a picture of himself and his sister while growing up.

Take a look:

