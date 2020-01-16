Mohsin Khan set to surprise his fans with THIS exciting thing; shares a glimpse of it

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is currently seen as Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' popular and longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been a hot favourite among the fans. Mohsin has developed a huge fan-following post the show and has become a household name.

The diehard fans of Mohsin are always curious to know what he is up to. The handsome lad, too, keeps sharing all the latest updates of his whereabouts on his social media handle. This has garnered lots of fan following on his Instagram handle.

In his latest Instagram story, Mohsin has shared an interesting update and it has made us all extremely excited. The actor is all set for his first photoshoot of the decade.

Take a look at Mohsin's post:



Well, Mohsin has always charmed us with his dashing looks and we can't wait for his photoshoot.

Apart from this, Mohsin is reliving his wedding moments in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as he is all set to take wedding vows with his onscreen wife Naira Singhania. The diehard fans are left awestruck seeing Mohsin all decked up in groom-avatar. His pair with Shivangi Joshi has received lots of praises from the fans and we simply love this cute jodi.