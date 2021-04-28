Mohsin Khan shares BTS pictures from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan, who is one of the most popular television actors, enjoys a huge fan following. He is admired by his fans for his versatile portrayal of characters in his shows.

He is currently ruling the television screens with his performance as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has become a household name.

His chemistry with co-star Shivangi Joshi is loved by the audience and they are considered one of the most iconic pairs on television.

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about what he is up to.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television.

Mohsin now shared some BTS photos from the sets of the show where one can see Mohsin and Shivangi posing with the director of the show, and the click seems to be from the sangeet ceremony track.

Moshin is seen dressed in a white sherwani, whereas Shivangi is in golden Indian attire.

These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as Kartik and Sirat’s wedding is going to take place, but Ranveer’s accident might bring a twist in the tale.

