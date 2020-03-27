News

Mohsin Khan shares a PICTURE of his DEBUT DAYS and his FIRST VANITY VAN!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 12:08 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most loved television actors, Mohsin Khan charms the audience and his fans with his remarkable performance as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor, who made his television debut with Star Plus' show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is one handsome lad who enchants his fans. He later played the role of Samar Sareen in Life OK's Dream Girl. The actor is
very much active on social media and keeps on sharing his pictures.

Recently, Mohsin shared a picture of himself from his golden days when he first stepped into this industry as an actor. He shared a picture from his first vanity while shooting for his debut for an
advertisment. He looked just as cute and charming back then like he looks now. The only difference is that he has evolved as an actor now and has got a better physique to flaunt!

Show your love for Mohsin in the comments below!

Tags Mohsin Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik Star Plus Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Life OK Dream girl Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here