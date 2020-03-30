Mohsin Khan is shooting amidst the lockdown; read on to know how!

MUMBAI: Indian PM Narendra Modi recently announced a lockdown for 21 days. TV, web, and film shoots have also been stalled. All of us are under home arrest.

However, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan has been busy shooting even during this time.

A media portal states, 'Mohsin has always been known to be extremely professional and is doing his bit for his popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His brother is apparently shooting him at home. Once he is done with his part of the shoot, he will be sending it to the makers.’

The makers are trying their best to get people some new episodes despite the lockdown. When asked about his biggest critic, Mohsin added, 'I don't ask too much for feedback, but I try and push them to reveal what they thought about a scene indirectly.' Well done, Mohsin!

Credits: Pinkvilla