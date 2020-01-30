Mohsin Khan super excited as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to touch a new milestone

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is quite popular among the viewers. The daily has been one of the longest-running shows of the channel and has garnered huge praises from the fans over the years.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's mind-blowing jodi became an instant hit among the viewers. Popularly known as Kaira, Mohsin and Shivangi's crackling chemistry is the major reason behind the show's success.

And now, the show is topping the TRP charts and it is one happy occasion for the entire star cast of the show. Mohsin took to his Instagram account where he shared some stills from the show and also expressed his happiness.

The actor has another reason to rejoice as the show is all set to clock 1100 episodes soon.

Take a look at Mohsin's post:

Mohsin can't wait for his show to touch another milestone and neither can we.

Kartik and Naira's relationship faced lots of obstacles in the show but now they are back together and are one happy couple. The show's story has become quite interesting these days with Kartik and Naira's romance at the peak which is simply a delight to watch.

