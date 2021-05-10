Mohsin Khan unleashes his inner child along with brother Sajjad Khan in this video and it is unmissable

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has won several accolades for his performance over the years. Mohsin has been associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 5 years now and continues to win hearts with his presence.

We all know how the show witnessed a major twist post-Naira's death.

The makers introduced Naira's lookalike Sirat who then makes a smashing entry in Kartik's life making things more complicated.

Mohsin Khan continues to rule several hearts with his stellar performance on the show and has garnered a huge fan base over time, especially after he started doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Well, YRKKH definitely proved to be a turning point in Mohsin's career.

The actor has gained nationwide popularity for his character Kartik which has now become a household name.

We all have seen that Mohsin Khan is a completely family person and has shared so many adorable moments with them on his social media handle.

Mohsin shares a great bond with his brother Sajjad Khan and the latest video is pure sibling goals.

Mohsin Khan and Sajjad Khan unleashes their inner child as they reveal their favourite animated series Dragonballz.

The duo also recreates a moment from the series and it is simply fun to watch.

Take a look:

Mohsin Khan's brother Sajjad has also become a well-known name in the TV industry. He is often spotted chilling with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast on the sets.

