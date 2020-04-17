Mohsin Khan wants to DEMAND more scenes with THIS actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and it’s not Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has taken the full responsibility of entertaining the audience as we are facing a complete lockdown because of the outbreak of Covid 2019.

TellyChakkar.com received a large number of requests from Mohsin Khan fans asking to line him up for a chat session. And our viewers' wish is our command and he brought you a fun LIVE session with the handsome lad Mohsin Khan.

In a fun chat with TellyChakkar.com, Mohsin revealed that he would want to do more scenes with one of the co-actresses.

Mohsin said, “I would love to do more scenes with Dadi (Swati Chitnis). I call her my daadu. She is a splendid actress and an equally nice human being. I remember initially, I had many scenes with her. She used to call me ‘kittu’. I would like to take this opportunity and ask my creative directors and writers to pen down more scenes of Kartik and Dadi. It’s fun performing scenes with her”.

