Mohsin Khan wishes fans EID with the best of delicacies; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Telly actor Mohsin Khan is a renowned television actor who claimed immense fame for portraying the role of Kartik in Star Plus' longest-running Hindi TV show - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His on-screen chemistry with his co-actress Shivangi Joshi, (who plays the on-screen role of Naira) is highly lauded by both the audience and the critics for showcasing their natural and candid bonding.



Owing to his on-screen characters' immense fame, he is extremely popular amongst his female followers as an 'eligible bachelor actor' in the industry.



Mohsin charismatically keeps impressing his followers time and again with his endearing looks, getup and body-language over the last 5 years in the industry. He looks dapper in almost every episode of the show, falling no short of an eye-treat, owing to his extremely well-maintained style-game, be it in formals, informal, ethnic and others.

The actor is also quite active on his Instagram account and leaves no opportunity to connect with his fans.

Mohsin has a massive fan following of 2.5 Million followers on Instagram and they go gaga over a single post by the actor.

The auspicious month of Ramzaan has come to an end with the grand celebration of EID over the world.

After the moon sighting, Mohsin Khan was one of the first ones to wish his fans EID with a variety of delicacies around him.

Check out the pics: https://www.instagram.com/stories/khan_mohsinkhan/2572756710487599625/

In the video, the actor can be seen wishing his fans EID and offering them a piece of cupcake and sweets he is surrounded with.

Well, the actor surely knows how to treat his insta-fam time and again.

