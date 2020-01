Mohsin-Shivangi fights in Kaira style in the latest video is just too cute

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are now the well-known stars of the small screen. The duo who plays the role of Kartik and Naira in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular jodis of the telly world. Their pair is doing wonders for the show and fans simply love seeing them together.

There's no doubt Mohsin and Shivangi's crackling chemistry is one of the major highlights and also the reason behind the show's popularity.

Mohsin and Shivangi's character in the show has given major relationship goals. From their wonderful romantic moments to their cute fights, we simply love the way they are shown in the serial.

And now, a latest Tik Tok video has been circulating on the social media where the duo is fighting in Kaira style and their cute fight is just unmissable.

Take a look at the video:

What do you think about Kaira's off-screen chemistry in this Tik Tok video? Tell us in the comments.