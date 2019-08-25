Moksh turns Krishna; Kalyani exposes Ketki in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Kalyani, Anupriya, and Sampada are sure of Ketki's evil side, and this time, they are all set to expose her truth in front of Malhar with proof.



Janmasthami celebrations are organized, and Moksh turns Krishna.



Moksh looks cute in the get-up, and Malhar and Kalyani shower their love over him.



Kalyani and Anupriya also plan to use Moksh to make Malhar see Ketki's truth.



Malhar's strong trust in Ketki soon breaks, and he is in a dilemma.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.