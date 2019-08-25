News

Moksh turns Krishna; Kalyani exposes Ketki in Tujhse Hai Raabta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Aug 2019 08:17 AM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Kalyani, Anupriya, and Sampada are sure of Ketki's evil side, and this time, they are all set to expose her truth in front of Malhar with proof.

Janmasthami celebrations are organized, and Moksh turns Krishna.

Moksh looks cute in the get-up, and Malhar and Kalyani shower their love over him.

Kalyani and Anupriya also plan to use Moksh to make Malhar see Ketki's truth.

Malhar's strong trust in Ketki soon breaks, and he is in a dilemma.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Tujhse Hai Raabta, Zee TV, Poorva Gokhale, Full House Media, Anupriya, Tujhse Hai Raabta storyline, Tujhse Hai Raabta Spoiler, Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Update, Tujhse Hai Raabta Upcoming Track, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Noora Fatehi on The Kapil...

Vicky Kaushal and Noora Fatehi on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days