Molkki fame Priyal Mahajan scares her onscreen SAUTAN Toral Rasputra; the latter's reaction is a must-watch

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's show Molkki is one of the most popular drama series on the small screen.

Molkki is based on a tradition in which a poor girl marries a wealthy man in exchange for money. Even though it is forbidden, Molkki is still practised in some regions of India.

Molkki revolves around a poor girl named Purvi whose father made her a molkki bride for money.

Well, the story has seen lots of interesting twists and turns.

The show witnessed a huge twist after Virender's ex-wife Sakshi came back into his life.

While Virender and Purvi's budding romance has witnessed an obstacle, viewers are awaiting all the drama that will take place ahead in the show.

The show has always witnessed several moments that leaves the viewers intrigued.

However, the star cast never fails to enjoy off-screen.

We can across a video where Priyal Mahajan shows off her notorious side as she plays a prank with her on-screen sautan Toral Rasputra aka Sakshi.

Priyal has a fake cockroach, which she gives to Toral, who is unaware of the same.

Take a look.

Toral's reaction is hilarious.

Well, it seems that on-screen rivals Purvi and Sakshi are bonding big time off-screen.

