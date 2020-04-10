News

Mom-to-be Ekta Kaul glows in her pregnancy photoshoot; check out first picture

Mom-to-be Ekta Kaul shares her first pregnancy shoot picture and its simply delighting.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
10 Apr 2020 04:50 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kaul is a popular TV actress known for her roles in Rab Se Sohna Ishq, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Mere Angne Mein among others.

The actress got married to popular TV and film actor Sumeet Vyas a few years ago. Ekta and Sumeet are one of the popular jodis who have always given major relationship goals. 

After enjoying a few years of their marital bliss, Ekta and Sumeet are set to enter the new phase in their lives as they are set to embrace parenthood soon. 

The duo announced this good news just a few days back and their fans were jumping with joy. 

Ekta shared various pictures and she looked simply beautiful as she flaunted her baby bump in the pictures. 

And now, Ekta has shared a wonderful picture of her pregnancy photoshoot and she looks simply beautiful. The mommy-to-be is dressed in all-black casual clothes and we just can't stop adoring her. 

Take a look at the picture:

Well, we just can't wait to see more such beautiful pictures of mommy-to-be Ekta soon!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Ekta Kaul Rab Se Sohna Ishq Bade Acche Lagte Hain Mere Angne Mein Sumeet Vyas major relationship goals Parenthood mom to be Pregnancu TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
loading...

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here