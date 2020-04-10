Mom-to-be Ekta Kaul glows in her pregnancy photoshoot; check out first picture

MUMBAI: Ekta Kaul is a popular TV actress known for her roles in Rab Se Sohna Ishq, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Mere Angne Mein among others.

The actress got married to popular TV and film actor Sumeet Vyas a few years ago. Ekta and Sumeet are one of the popular jodis who have always given major relationship goals.

After enjoying a few years of their marital bliss, Ekta and Sumeet are set to enter the new phase in their lives as they are set to embrace parenthood soon.

The duo announced this good news just a few days back and their fans were jumping with joy.

Ekta shared various pictures and she looked simply beautiful as she flaunted her baby bump in the pictures.

And now, Ekta has shared a wonderful picture of her pregnancy photoshoot and she looks simply beautiful. The mommy-to-be is dressed in all-black casual clothes and we just can't stop adoring her.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, we just can't wait to see more such beautiful pictures of mommy-to-be Ekta soon!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.