Mom-to-be Ekta Kaul's pictures give us pure vintage feels in THESE pictures

MUMBAI: Ekta Kaul is a popular TV actress who has starred in shows like Rab Se Sohna Ishq, Mere Angne Mein among others. The actress gained lots of popularity for her roles in various shows.

Ekta who dated Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas for a very long time got hitched to him in a lavish ceremony in the year 2018. The duo has been enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

And now, we all know that Ekta and Sumeet are expecting their first baby together which is due in the coming months.

Ekta has been extremely active on Instagram and keeps sharing beautiful pictures of her.

The mommy-to-be seems to be reminiscing her old days and has shared a few throwback pictures which are giving us pure vintage feels.

Ekta is looking drop-dead gorgeous in these pictures and also fans are going gaga over her beauty.

Take a look at the pictures:

Coming back to Ekta, we really can't wait for the couple to welcome their baby soon.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.