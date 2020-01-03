Mom-to-be Smriti Khanna gives major STYLE GOALS in these STUNNING pictures

MUMBAI: A few days ago, popular TV actress Smriti Khanna had shared a video on her Instagram account to announce that she is all set to become a mother soon. Smriti is married to her Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi co-star Gautam Gupta and the couple is expecting their first child. Fans were thrilled to know this and in no time wishes started pouring in for the beautiful couple.

Smriti is currently holidaying in Switzerland with her husband. The couple left for their Swiss vacay to celebrate the New Years and are making the most of it.

The actress is having a whale of a time in the beautiful locales of Switzerland and the pictures are simply unmissable. We all know Smriti is a great fashionista and knows show to experiment with beautiful attires.

As we all know, the actress is all set to be a mommy soon, but even then she is keeping her style game on point. The actress has shared some pictures from her New Year's night wherein she looked extremely stylish.

Smriti stunned in a little black shimmery dress which she paired up with a pair of black leather knee-length boots. She kept her look simple and looked mesmerising. We can clearly see the pregnancy glow on her face.

Take a look at Smriti's pictures:

Smriti has certainly given major style inspiration to many with her latest avatar.

