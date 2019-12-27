Mom-to-be Smriti Khanna glows as she steps out for a fun outing with her besties

MUMBAI: A few days ago, TellyChakkar had informed you about popular TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta who are all set to be parents soon. The couple's common friend Zuber K Khan posted a picture of them indicating some good news on the way. After that, Smriti too had posted a video where she was wearing the mom-to-be tag and Gautam wearing the dad-to-be tag.



And now, Smriti has posted a few pictures where she is seen with a group of her best friends. The actress is looking refreshing as ever and we can clearly see the pregnancy glow on her face. The actress seems to be quite in the early days of her pregnancy.



Smriti looked goregous in a white see-through one piece. The actress was also accompanied by her darling husband.



Take a look at the pictures.