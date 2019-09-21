M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars’ Mona Singh and Palomi Ghosh extend their support to ALTBalaji’s Oonchi Udaan initiative

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji in association with Ketto India launches Oonchi Udaan —an initiative that will help in empowering women across our country. Through this initiative, the OTT player aims to create a deep impact in contributing towards women’s welfare in order to get them ready for the future and face the world with utmost confidence. As part of the initiative, Rs. five from each ALTBalaji subscription will be donated as proceedings towards this cause. It has always been ALTBalaji’s endeavour to portray the strength of today’s Indian woman with each of its initiatives and even the strong characterisation of women depicted in its shows.



Oonchi Udaan will work towards the betterment of the underprivileged women of our society by providing them with education, teaching life-skills and enhancing their livelihood skills. In addition to that, it will also help build a strong 360-degree life of learning and economic foundation that equips women to escape the cycle of poverty.



Extending her support, actress Mona Singh said, “There are so many untold stories which hardly get a chance to fly and only some of them come in view of the world, like M-O-M. In order to give those dreams wings and change the lives of underprivileged women in India, Oonchi Udaan is a very special initiative taken by ALTBalaji in association with KETTO India. On behalf of M-O-M, I request everyone to come forward and pledge their support.”



Actress Palomi Ghosh added, “I want to make a special appeal on behalf of the whole team of M-O-M for ‘Oonchi Udaan’, an ALTBalaji initiative to raise funds for women in various fields across India. Please come forward and support this initiative as this will give wings to million dreams of women, empowering women which will empower our country in the end.”



Commenting on the collaboration, Divya Dixit, Senior VP and Marketing Head ALTBalaji said, “Women empowerment and their upliftment in modern-day society is extremely close to our hearts at ALTBalaji. It is something that is also highlighted prominently in our women-centric shows whether it be Haq Se, Kehne Ko Hum Safar Hain, The Test Case or the most recent one Mission Over Mars. Oonchi Udaan aims to empower underprivileged women to learn new skill sets and becoming independent. It is our one small step in the right direction towards women receiving the support and we request you to support us in this mission.”



ALTBalaji with its latest web series M.O.M – Mission Over Mars, showcased an inspiring story of determination and faith of four women scientists who led the Mars mission. They not only led it but made it a resounding success despite the lack of resources, time and at the brunt of constant doubts and taunts. To help kick-start this initiative, the digital platform is donating towards the cause through every new subscription they receive for Mission-Over-Mars.



Credit: The Digital Hash