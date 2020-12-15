MOMENTS of Shaheer Shaikh and Erica Fernendes which will make you miss DEV and Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

MUMBAI: Some shows live in our minds and remain an audience favourite for life. One of Sony TV's shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will always be special for fans.

The show had a wonderful concept, and the liking of the audience was not limited to the show's story. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave viewers one the most loved and the beautiful on-screen pairs of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively. (Read here: Shaheer Sheikh posts FIRST pic with GF Ruchikaa Kapoor; leaves fans wanting for more! )

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop, and now both the actors are busy with their new shows.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans, Sona and Dev will always be their ideal couple.

The on-screen chemistry was so raw and real that there were rumours doing the rounds that the duo was in a relationship back then and had called quits after the show, but there was no confirmation about the same.

The duo has a massive fan following and has many fan clubs to their name

DevAkshi (Dev and Sonakshi) were among few of the very mature couples and love story from the Indian television. They wouldn’t be very mushy and expressive, however, their love had a different spark.

Here are few memorable moments from DevAkshi’s journey. Have a look:

We’re sure the moments will leave the fans with a sweet nostalgia.

