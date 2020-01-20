MOMENTS which prove that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are made for EACH OTHER...

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Kartik and Naira Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular jodis of the small screen. The duo’s pair is doing wonders for the show and fans simply love them to see together.

Well, like their onscreen pairing lights up the small screen, we all know that the couple is also dating in real life. It’s been a long time since the duo is together and has given us major relationship goals.

Apart from being a lovey-dovey couple, the duo is also known for their amazing fashion sense. Both Mohsin and Shivangi are spot on when it comes to fashion. And along with that, they share quite some moments which prove that the duo are meant for each other!

No, we are not just saying it but their Instagram accounts are proof... Take a look :

Don't Mohsin and Shivangi look like they are made for each other?!