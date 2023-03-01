Mommy-to-be Tanvi Thakkar is taken GREAT care of by This Co-star on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update for its readers. Pratap has held Savi and Vinayak hostage and Virat tries to enter the building by using a cable contraption and walks down the wall with ropes.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 16:43
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi to have her uterus removed, Virat blames himself for her condition

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another information close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Tanvi Thakkar aka Shivani is back on the sets of the show and we can see that her co-stars are taking great care of her.

She recently announced her pregnancy and we wonder if that is the reason that Vihan Verma aka Mohit is taking special care around her.

Check out the post here!

When Vihan says how does it feel to be taken care of, Tanvi mocks him saying that he is soon going to be fed-up and Vihan cracks up at this.

It is so heartwarming to see the deep bonding between some of our favorite stars.

Tellychakkar wishes Tanvi a safe and happy pregnancy and hopes that she and her child are always safe!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pratap has held Savi and Vinayak hostage and Virat tries to enter the building by using a cable contraption and walks down the wall with ropes.

Pratap gets anxious as the electrical supply is cut off and thinks they are planning against him. Savi and Vinayak are terrified.

However, Pratap plays a smart trick and calls up Virat and threatens him to return and not use his tricks on him since he himself has remained a police officer.

Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi overhears Bhavani considering Vinayak an outsider, fiercely defends her bond with him

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

About Author

